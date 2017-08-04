FOOTBALL: Six Under 8s teams enjoy festival at Hillmorton

Weather fails to dampen classy football

Hillmorton held a six-a-side festival for Under 8s teams, on a day that attracted every season of the year weatherwise in a four-hour session, but never dampened the classy football.

Hillmorton Dragons, Champions League runners-up

The six teams of Hillmorton Clarets, Weddington Sports, Coventry Copsewood, Bedworth Eagles, Hillmorton Dragons and Hillmorton Colts played a six-fixture league table.

It was then 1st v 2nd in the Champions League final, 3rd v 4th for the Europa League final and and 5th v 6th in the FA Cup final.

Table toppers Copsewood beat Hillmorton Dragons 2-0 to lift the Champions League cup (sponsored by the Royal Oak, Lawford Road).

In the second game Weddington edged out Hillmorton Clarets also 2-0 in Europa League final (sponsored by Dion’s Car Cleaning Ltd) and the third final saw Bedworth Eagles coming out on top 3-0 over Hillmorton Colts in the FA Cup final (sponsored by Draycote Fly Fish store).

Weddington Sports, Europa League winners

It was a super day all round and good to see every team in a final and all team winning a cup and medal.

Organisers would like to thank the three sponsors for supporting each final.

Hillmorton Clarets, Europa League runners-up

Bedworth Eagles, FA Cup winners