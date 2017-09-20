FOOTBALL SLIDESHOW: Pictures from AEI Rugby FC’s 5-1 win over Whitnash Town

League champions top of the table again

PICTURES BY MORRIS TROUGHTON-HUME

AEI goalkeeper Lubomir Sabol watches the ball fly over his goal with Whitnash's Dan Nelson

AEI Rugby maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign when they won 5-1 against nearest rivals Whitnash Town on Saturday.

Playing at Kilsby Lane, the Coventry Alliance Premier Division champions are top of the table again after eight games, four points ahead of their visitors.

Lee Vince scored twice, with Josh Goodwin, Halim Halim and Jim Smith also netting, as AEI added to their a 2-1 interval lead. Daniel Nelson replied for Whitnash.