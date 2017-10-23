FOOTBALL: Stuart Taylor’s round-up of Sunday’s Rugby & District League results

Club meeting scheduled for November 20

RUGBY & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE - SPONSORED BY MELBROS

The Barley Mow took an early two-goal lead against Hillmorton before Harry Taylor pulled one back just before the break. The Barley sealed the win from a corner which Liam Bailey headed home to complete a hat-trick and take all three points.

Ben Hallet got Braunston’s only goal as they were beaten 10-1 by CRC.

Webb Ellis beat CRC Reserves 5-2 with a Jamie Fox hat-trick and singles from Louis Gerrard and Lloyd Senna. In reply were Lewis Halcrow and Dawa Jallow.

The Royal Oak had a comfortable victory, beating the Caldecott Arms 7-3 who, despite the scoreline, played well. Dean Owen hit three, Dean Fraser added a brace and Steve Richards grabbed a single. Joe North (2) and Andy Baker replied for Caldecott.

Bourton and Frankton struggled to put a side out and were beaten 9-2 by Lawford. Halim Halim and Jimmy Smith hit hat-tricks and Dan Dandridge, Elliott Barlow and Andy Felton added singles. Jamie Malin and Chev Wrighton scored for B&F.

The next club meeting is on Monday, November 20, 8pm. This is a change to schedule.

Fixtures for Sunday 29th: Courthouse v CRC, Braunston v Webb, CRC Res. v Barley, Hillmorton v Lawford, Royal Oak v Hollybush, Bourton & Frankton v Caldecott.