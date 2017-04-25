FOOTBALL: Sunday is cup final day at Butlin Road

Rugby & District Sunday Football League, sponsored by Melbros

The league programme concluded on Sunday with the champions CRC beating Athletico Belbao 11-0. CRC goal scorers were Ben Cox 3, Kelvin Pugh and Anton 2 each, Josh Banton, Joe Bott, Jermiah Richards and Neil Cook. It was Athletico’s final game as they are folding after being in the league for a number of years. They have been a credit to the league and a well run club by manager Lee Mace.

In the only other game cup finalist Griffin beat the Barley Mow 5-3. Pat Walle scored a brace, Jack Curtis, Mikey Hall and Kyle Young added singles for Griffin and in reply Sean Drake 2 and Lee Golding.

The final of the Advertiser Cup features Rugby FC against Lawford. Rugby FC from Division 2 have already beaten two first division clubs on route to the final. Is there going to be a third?

And in the Hospital Open Cup Community Relations take on Griffin Rokeby. CRC have won their last three meetings, 4-1, 3-1 and 2-0 but anything can happen in a cup final so maybe their luck is about to change. It will also be first finals ever for Rugby FC and Griffin.

Finals will be held at Rugby Town’s Butlin Road ground this Sunday (April 30). The Advertiser Cup kicks off at 11am and the Hospital Cup at 2pm.

Stuart Taylor