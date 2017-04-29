FOOTBALL: Sunday League cup finals day at Butlin Road

Rugby & District Sunday Football League, sponsored by Melbros

Tomorrow (Sunday, April 30th) is the Rugby & District Sunday Football League’s cup final day.

The Advertiser Cup kicks off at 11am and the Hospital Cup at 2pm at Rugby Town’s Butlin Road ground.

The final of the Advertiser Cup features Rugby FC against Lawford. Rugby FC from Division 2 have already beaten two first division clubs on route to the final. Is there going to be a third?

And in the Hospital Open Cup Community Relations take on Griffin Rokeby. CRC have won their last three meetings, 4-1, 3-1 and 2-0 but anything can happen in a cup final so maybe their luck is about to change.

It will also be first finals ever for Rugby FC and Griffin.

Stuart Taylor