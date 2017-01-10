FOOTBALL: Sunday league round-up

Lawford inflict Barley’s worst defeat of season

RUGBY & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE - SPONSORED BY MELBROS

Lawford must have thought the Barley Mow were still in festive mood after they were gifted two easy goals within the first seven minutes of the game. Jim Farrow got the first when his edge-of-the-penalty-box strike went through a wall of players and into the net.

Two minutes later a cross into the six-yard box from Lee Vince gave Dan O’Toole a simple tap-in. The Barley eventually got going and on 15 minutes Lee Golding had a good effort saved.

There were 22 minutes on the clock when Darren Wood beat the off-side trap with a superb pass and Justin Neal slotted past the keeper to make it 2-1. Just before the break a mix-up in the Barley defence allowed Shaun Castleton to slot home a third for Lawford.

The Barley started the second half briskly enough and were awarded a penalty, which gave them a great chance to get back into this. Lee Golding stepped up and hit it wide, chance gone. Ten minutes later the Barley went down to ten men after a red card was branded. It had been up-hill from the start for the Barley and now things got even worse. Dildale Linton made it 4-1 and then in the last minute substitute Lee Vince fired home to make it 5-1. The Barley’s worst defeat of the season and it puts them almost out of the race for the title.

CRC kept up their challenge to be champions with a 3-1 win against Griffin Rokeby. CRC were in charge and led 2-0 at the break. The Griffin were better in the second period but couldn’t pull the goals back. Ben Cox, Joe Bott and Aaron Dawes scored for CRC and in reply was Jack Curtis.

The Royal Oak beat Athletico Belbao 3-0. Dean Owen 2 and Greg Linton got the goals.

In Division 2 Royal Oak Reserves were dealt a body blow after losing 4-0 to leaders Rugby FC. It also drops them one place in the league table. Shane Osborne, Lloyd Senna and Jack Cannell scored the goals.

Hot on their heels are Drayton Grange, who move into second spot after beating close rivals Braunston 8-0. In the bottom half of the table Quigley’s moved up one place after beating the Caldecott Arms 5-2, with Tom Robinson 2, Steve Tew, Andy Newnham and Connor Shaw finding the net for Quigley’s. In reply were Daryl Carter and Joe North.

CRC Reserves made it a club double with a 3-2 win against the Avon Mill. CRC Reserves scorers were Babu Jatta, Simon Barclay and Matthew Evans.

Benjamin Davidson scored for the Holly Bush but it was never going to be enough against an in-form Webb Ellis team, who beat them 5-1. Daniel Mallinson and Jamie Fox hit a brace each, along with a single from Adrian Cook.

The Cup competition restarts at the weekend so here is a rundown of the draw:

Group 1: Quigleys v Drayton, Royal Oak v Lawford. Group 2: Braunston v Hollybush, Avon Mill v CRC Res. Group 3: Athletico Belbao v Griffin, Rugby FC v Webb Ellis. Group 4: Barley Mow v Cliftn Bulls, Caldecott Arms v Royal Oak Res.