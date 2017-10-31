FOOTBALL: Sunday league round-up and next week’s fixtures

Rugby & District Sunday Football League - sponsored by Melbros

The Royal Oak took a two-goal lead in at the break after scoring twice within five minutes in their game against the Holly Bush. More goals in the second half gave them a 5-1 victory. Dean Owen and Luke Lovell netted a pair each and Karl Fraser wrapped it up with a 25-yard strike.

Courthouse had a superb Birmingham Cup win last weekend (22nd) in a game they trailed 3-2 until the final minute when they levelled and forced a penalty shoot-out which they won 4-3.

However this weekend they struggled to get a team out and a ten-man side were 3-0 down to CRC at the break. They weren’t playing badly but the goals kept coming and it ended 6-1. Archie Pearcy scored the consolation goal for Courthouse. CRC goals came from Joshua Banton with a hat-trick and Anton Dimarino, Attel Hinds and Kyle Dawes.

Another understrength Bourton were hammerd 9-1 by the Caldecott Arms. Andy Baker, Joe North and James Osborne got two apiece along with singles from Matt Merrick, Lewis Dawson and Cameron McAllindon.

CRC Reserves made it a double day for the club after they beat the Barley Mow 3-0. Adam Gould, Graham Scott and Tom Pugh did the scoring. Braunston were beaten 5-0 at home to the Webb Ellis, with a brace for Jamie Fox and singles from Conor Macleod, Lloyd Sena and Morgan Jamieson.

Fixtures for Sunday (5th): Bourton & Frankton v Hillmorton, Lawford v CRC Res, Barley Mow v Braunston, Webb Ellis v Courthouse, CRC v Royal Oak, Caldecott v Holly Bush.