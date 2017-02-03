FOOTBALL: Sunday’s fixtures and a plea for players to turn out for their teams

Rugby & District Sunday League

Fixtures for Sunday (February 5): Division 1: Lawford v Griffin, Barley Mow v Royal Oak, Clifton v CRC.

Division 2: CRC Reserves v Braunston, Caldecott v Holly Bush, Rugby FC v Webb Ellis, Quigleys v Drayton Grange, Royal Oak Reserves v Avon Mill.

Last weekend’s summary (January 29)

An injury-hit Royal Oak meant they could only field ten players against a CRC team who were bidding for the league title. It was CRC who went ahead in the 10th minute after a shot from Attel Hinds that was clearly going wide took a terrible deflection into the net.

The Oak battled back to level the game after Josh Goodwin scored from close range. Within a minute CRC saw an effort cleared off the line and then they retook the lead in the 21st minute when Daniel Nelson fired home to make it 2-1. CRC then made it 3-1 on the half hour when, despite appeals for off-side, Anton Di Riman’s goal stood.

Ten minutes before the break the Royal Oak were handed a lifeline when they won a penalty. Ross Irvine took the kick which the keeper initially saved but Irvine slotted home the rebound to make it 3-2.

On the stroke of half-time a beautiful floated effort from Di Riman found the top corner of the net and CRC went in 4-2 up at the break.

The second half was always going to be a tough test for the ten men of the Oak and it wasn’t long before they went 5-2 down after a blistering edge-of-the-box drive from Aaron Dawes found the bottom corner of the net, giving the stand-in keeper no chance.

CRC made it six when Daniel Nelson spotted the keeper off his line and fired home a lob from 35 yards out. There was 10 minutes to play when a cross from the left found Paul Hughes in space and he slotted home from close range to make it 7-2. It was a valiant effort from the Oak who never gave up.

Lawford beat Athletico Belbao 7-1. Dildale Linton 2, Mitchell Boe 2, Jack Enefer, Halim Halim and Daniel Dandridge scored for Lawford.

The Griffin beat Clifton Bulls 6-2. Owen Green and Kane Maunder hit a brace each, along with singles from Paddy Walle and Patrick Walle.

In Division 2 CRC Reserves had no trouble beating a nine-man Quigley’s side 11-3. Babu Jatta and Callum Howling hit hat-tricks, Matthew Evans and Harry Holloway grabbed a brace each and Aumesh Gohil added a single. In reply Connor Shaw hit all three.

Drayton Grange beat Holly Bush 12-2. Lloyd Sena hit a hat-trick as Rugby FC beat Caldecott 6-1. Also on the score sheet were Patrick O’Brien 2 and Joel Ernest. Royal Oak Reserves beat Webb Ellis 4-2.

# I have noticed since before Christmas some clubs are struggling to field full teams although they have 20 or more players signed on. I appeal to those of you who are failing to turn out for your club to put your boots on and play. It is important that clubs finish the season without picking up fines for failing to play games due to a lack of players. As part of a club all players signed on are responsible for seeing that the club completes all their fixtures. Stuart Taylor