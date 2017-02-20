FOOTBALL: Sunday’s Rugby & District league round-up

Cup weekend coming up

RUGBY & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE - SPONSORED BY MELBROS

We had to wait until the second half before the game between Barley Mow and Clifton Bulls got going. The first half saw very little in attempts on goal and ended at 0-0.

Within two minutes of the second half getting underway Clifton took the lead through Dean Bosworth. The Barley fought back and within five minutes levelled through Alin Lascu. The game had come alive and Clifton should have gone ahead in the 65th minute but Ollie Hartnack fired over the bar from a yard out. It was a miss that would come back to bite them and in the 75th minute Sean Drake fired home from close range to put the Barley ahead.

It was a hammer blow for Clifton that saw them loose their keeper through injury. The Barley took full advantage and pressured the Clifton goal. There were just two minutes left when the Barley won a free kick just inside the Clifton half. The ball was fired into the penalty area and Craig McCauley managed to glance the ball with his head which was enough to put it out of reach of the stand-in keeper to give the Barley a 3-1 and win.

The Griffin beat Athletico 6-3. Mikey Hall hit a hat-trick, Luke Halford grabbed a brace and Pat Walle added a single for Griffin. In reply were James Green, James O’Hanlon and Liam Sherriff.

Shocker of the day belongs to Royal Oak who hammered Lawford 10-1. Dean Owen hit four, Josh Goodwin two plus singles from Shane Hunt, Chris Slaughter, Nick Matthews and Lee Thomas.

There was only one game in Division 2 and that was a 1-1 draw between the Avon Mill and Quigleys. Chevaize Wrighton and Mike Reynolds scored for their respective sides.

There was one Cup Competition Group 2 result, which saw CRC Reserves draw 2-2 with Hollybush. Harry Holloway and Lee Perkins scored the CRC goals.

Stuart Taylor

This Sunday (26th) is cup day and it will see the end for some. Here is the draw: Group 1: Quigleys v Drayton Grange, Royal Oak v Lawford. Group 2: Braunston v Hollybush, Avon Mill v CRC Res. Group 3: Athletico Belbao v Griffin, Rugby FC v Webb Ellis.

Group 4 Barley Mow v Clifton Bulls, Caldecott Arms v Royal Oak Res.