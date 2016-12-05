FOOTBALL: Sunday’s Rugby & District round-up

Plus next week’s final fixtures before the festive break

RUGBY & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE - SPONSORED BY MELBROS

It took CRC just 90 seconds to go ahead in their game against an out-of-sorts Barley Mow. A cross from the left wing found Kyle Dawes in acres of room and he calmly slotted past a stranded keeper.

It could have easily been two, minutes later, when a CRC effort hit the woodwork. It took the Barley 20 minutes to get into this game and during a ten-minute spell put CRC under some real pressure. They did have two chances to level, one cleared off the goal-line but they couldn’t find the net.

It was terrible defending that led to CRC going further ahead. Again a cross into the penalty box that should have easily been cleared wasn’t and Daniel Nelson had a simple finish to make it 2-0 at the break.

In the second half the game dwindled a bit but CRC stayed on top. They hit post, then had a free header from a corner that was headed straight into the keeper’s arms. They did increase their lead in the 83rd minute after the Barley keeper and a defender clashed going for the same ball on the edge of the penalty area and neither got the ball but Anton Dimiro was on hand to tap into an empty net to make it 3-0. An inspired substitution from the Barley brought on Rob Littlejohn, who headed home a cross as the final whistle went to make it 3-1 at the finish.

Clifton Bulls picked up their first league win since the opening day of the season, beating Athletico Belbao 3-2. Luke Townsend hit a brace and Oliver Hartnack a single for Clifton and in reply were Dan Prescott and Luke Pritchard. After their county cup loss last week Griffin Rokeby comfortably beat Royal Oak 4-1. Mikey Hall hit two, along with singles from Archie Pearcey and Pat Walle.

In Division 2 the Avon Mill picked up their first win in seven beating the Holly Bush 4-3. Tom Protheroe hit a brace, Joe Pruden and Tomas Bernard adding singles. The Royal Oak Reserves beat the Caldecott Arms 8-1. Chris Trill scored twice to give Drayton Grange an early two-goal lead but before the break the Webb’s Jamie Fox and Darius Smith had put them level.

In the second half the Webb let the game slip and goals from Stuart Clarke, Matt Russ and a brace from Matt Farrell gave Drayton a 6-2 victory.

The Braunston v Quigley’s and CRC Res v Rugby FC were called off due to the frost.

All fixtures for the 18th have been cancelled so Sunday’s games will be the last before Christmas.

Fixtures Sunday 11th: Division 1: Griffin v Clifton (shared), Lawford v Athletico Belbao, CRC v Royal Oak.

Division 2: Avon Mill v Caldecott, Drayton v CRC Res, Webb v Braunston, Quigley’s v Rugby FC, Royal Oak Res v Holly Bush.