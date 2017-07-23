FOOTBALL: Third tournament win of the summer for Under 8s Boys

Rugby Town JFC

Rugby Town U8s Boys: On Saturday Rugby Town Boys secured their third tournament win on the trot by winning the Daventry Super Six tournament.

Some 18 teams from Northamptonshire, Warwickshire and Milton Keynes were split into three groups with the top two and the best two third place teams qualifying for the quarter finals.

Rugby Town Boys won two and drew three games without conceding a goal so managed to qualify as one the best third place teams.

Santos Gold awaited in the quarter final who won their respective group but Rugby were too strong and ran out comfortable winners 2-0 to progress.

Next up in the semifinals were Central Milton Keynes FC who had looked really strong in qualifying but Rugby Town Boys were fired up and again dominated the opposition taking their chances ruthlessly and running out 2-0 winners again.

Onto the final in front of a packed house against Santos Black. Rugby Town punished them for two errors and although they conceded their only goal of the tournament late on Rugby Town Boys ran out 2-1 winners and secured their third tournament win of the summer.

Great mental strength from the boys to win the tournament the hard way and beating a quality academy side in the final shows how good a side they are.

U8s Boys: Soccerockz Tournament: Following Saturday’s triumph it was onto the Soccerockz tournament in Coventry.

There were 12 teams in this event, split into two groups. Rugby Town Boys cruised through the group stages winning all five games with two exceptional victories that are worth a mention.

They beat West Brom Allstars 2-0 and their old friends Firefighters 4-0.

Playing five-a-side on pitches that allowed Rugby space proved to be the opposition’s undoing as Rugby’s passing game and quick counter attacking destroyed the opposition.

Onto the semifinal where Rugby Town went 1-0 down to Coventry Sphinx but again as the time elapsed it was Rugby’s team play and decisive finishing that allowed them to run out 3-1 winners.

The final was a classic against Saffron Dynamos, where the game ended 2-2 after normal time and they couldn’t be split after extra either.

It came down to a penalty shootout and to be fair to Saffron they converted their penalties extremely well, giving Rugby no chance for error and Saffron took the title.

Great weekend for Rugby Town Boys, who have now been invited to play at Everton FC academy in a tournament as a result of their fantastic performances.