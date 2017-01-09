FOOTBALL: Town level from 2-0 down and could have won

Rugby Town 2 Chasetown 2

Rugby Town fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point from Saturday’s game with Chasetown. And they could even have won it with a last minute penalty.

Anthony Charles is red carded against Chasetown, who also had a man sent off

The visitors, under the guidance of former Valley manager Dave Stringer, scored in the 30th and 49th minute at Butlin Road, but Levi Rowley replied on the half hour and David Kolodynski hit the equaliser three minutes from time.

Both sides had a man sent off after a scuffle in the 80th minute, with Aaron Moses-Garvey’s spot-kick kept out ten minutes later as the teams finished with a point apiece.

Rugby are now back at the bottom of the NPL Division One South, with Chasetown 12th.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) Rugby host AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the second round of the league cup.