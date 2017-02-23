FOOTBALL: Town U18s Juniors through to cup semi-final

League title decider at Alvechurch on Wednesday

Rugby Town Juniors Youth eased through to the semi-final of the Midland Floodlit League Cup on Monday with a 4-1 win against Hereford United.

Nic Brandish

The Bulls were no match for a talented youth team who bossed the game from start to finish.

Town took the lead on ten minutes when some good interplay opened up the Hereford defence and Nic Brandish passed the ball into the corner of the net.

Hereford did not lie down and their equaliser came when Jami Thornton came to collect a ball, missed it and the ball was heading in by the Hereford number 9.

Right on half time Town went ahead again, Jac Redhead chipping the goalkeeper.

Will Harris

The second half was a one-way affair, with Rugby bossing the midfield and the defence coping with any Hereford attacks.

To round off the evening Bryan Badu came off the bench and notched a goal to make it 3-1 and Will Harris crept up from the back to nod the fourth into the corner

# Next Wednesday (March 1) the side travel to Alvechurch for what is an U18s Premier Division South league title decider.

If Alvechurch win they become champions. If Town win or draw then it will be in their own hands with three games to play.