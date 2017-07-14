FOOTBALL: Under 16s team seeking experienced goalkeeper

Players should be in School Year 10 or 11

The Hillmorton Under 16s are currently looking for an experienced goalkeeper for the 2017/2018 season to further strengthen the team.

The club say next season is going to be an exciting time as they move to a new ground, which includes changing facilities. They will also be wearing new kit for the season.

If you are in Year 10 or 11 at school and would like to join Rugby’s longest established junior football club, a fantastic squad of players (and parents), then please contact Andy on andysec1@virginmedia.com