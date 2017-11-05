FOOTBALL: Under 8s teams enjoy Hillmorton’s half term festival

Copsewood and Brinklow reach the final

U8s: Hillmorton Half Term Six-a-side Festival: A cracking day of football by the six teams that entered. The teams taking part were Copsewood, Leamington, Hillmorton Clarets, Brinklow, Coventry Spinhx and Leamington Hibs.

Winners Copsewood

Copsewood won the group and second was Brinklow on goal difference over Hillmorton.

This set up an end to end final between the top two. Copsewood came out to top to lift the champions cup over a talented Brinklow side, who were playing in their first ever final, finishing runners-up.

Hillmorton would like to thank all teams for entering what was a totally enjoyable festival.

Also a massive shout out to the tournament sponsors Alberts Archives and Cafe (Lutterworth).