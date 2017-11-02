FOOTBALL: Well-deserved away win for Lawford United Blues

Under 15s grateful to PT Engineers for sponsoring them this season

U15s: Lawford Blues, kindly sponsored by PT Engineers Ltd, were back in league action and took a well-deserved away win against Athletic United 7-1, the highlight being a brace of goals in each half from Macmillan.

In the first half Gurney caused problems down the left and linked well with Lovell A. Hughes, Scott and Klaus pulled the strings in midfield but a lack of clinical finishing meant it was only 2-0 at half time, Macmillan finishing with aplomb on both occasions.

Lovell A scored early in the second but Athletic quickly pulled one back. Hillyard bagged his first for the club, placing the ball in the top corner, and Hughes headed in a Gurney corner.

Hanks was creative from the back and Craggs, Sewell and Lovell J were strong in a new defensive formation. Macmillan grabbed the final two, once again remaining ice cool when faced with only the keeper to beat.