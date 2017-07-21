RUGBY BOROUGH: Pre-season games with Daventry and RC Warwick

Kilsby Lane team can take plenty of positives from pushing higher league opponents

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Borough's Pritchard, Irvine and Ryan in their draw with Racing Club Warwick last Tuesday evening

Pre-season friendly

Rugby Borough 5

Daventry Town 7

Reports by Paul Collins

Goalkeeper Jack Farthing

On Saturday Rugby Borough entertained Daventry Town from the UCL Premier Division in a local derby.

Boro struck first early in the fifth minute through Alex Webb, with a deflected shot from outside the box. Daventry replied in the 9th minute from a short corner also with deflected strike from the edge of the box.

The crowd didn’t have to wait long for the third goal of the game as Tommy Berwick scored with a sublime chip in the 10th minute.

The large crowd were enjoying a very open game with Daventry levelling on 12 minutes from an Adam Confue strike.

Jamie Tank in Borough's game with RC Warwick

Ryan Byrne was passing the ball with good accuracy but it was Daventry who scored the fifth goal of the game in the 18th minute to lead 3-2.

Dan Hazell produced a good save to prevent Daventry extending their lead further as they took hold of the game proper.

Rugby failed to clear a free kick and Daventry scored again in the 40th min, K Nugent taking the score to 5-2 to Daventry.

Boro replied instantly though; Alex Webb cutting in from the left and curling a right foot shot past the keeper. Half Time 3-5.

Early on in the second half Rugby went close twice with efforts from Tommy Berwick and Sam Lockley, but had to wait for the 56th minute for the fourth goal by Gerard McGahey after a superb slide pass from Tommy.

Rugby were now matching their opponents from three levels higher in the pyramid!

Soon after Daventry received a red card but it remained 11 v 11, enhancing the friendly fixture between local rivals.

A flow of substitutions followed but so did the goals as Daventry scored two more taking the score to 4-7.

Sam Lockley then put away his fifth pre-season goal with a delightful chip from a Ryan Byrne pin point pass.

Full time 5-7. Goals galore for the crowd of over 120, but The Boro’s toughest test so far this preseason.

They can take plenty of positives going forward after pushing their opponents from the higher league.

Borough starting 11: D Hazell, J Taplin, T Florence, L Pritchard, J Tank, J Henderson, R Byrne, J Turton, J Lewis, A Webb, T Berwick.

Pre-season friendly

Rugby Borough 2

Racing Club Warwick 2

On a wet Tuesday evening at Kilsby Lane Rugby Borough hosted Racing Club Warwick from the Midland Premier League Division1.

A corner in the fourth minute for Boro was headed wide by Joe Henderson and after 10 minutes both teams were knocking the ball about well on a slick surface.

Borough were enjoying more possession and took the lead in the 17th minute from Sam Lockley’s fourth goal in two games, after good work from Gerard McGahey.

The centre back partnership of Jamie Tank and Joe Henderson was marshalling the back four well, but Racing Club Warwick drew level at 32 minutes after Robbie Stephenson cut in from the right and scored with a left foot strike from the edge of the box. 1-1 at half time.

Racing Club changed all their outfield players at half time and after an even first 15 minutes of the second half started to have more possession with a stronger 11.

But it was Boro who took the lead at 68 minutes when Gerard McGahey scored following good hold up play by Sam Lockley.

Rugby then made several changes but keeper Jack Farthing remained in fine form with a great save from a fizzing volley from the outside of the box.

Rugby looked to have weathered the storm against the higher league opponents but at 87 minutes Racing drew level through a Ryan Billington goal.

A good test for the Boro, with a draw probably being a fair result.

Rugby Borough starting 11: J Farthing, J Taplin, T Orford, R Byrne, J Tank, J Henderson, A Shaw, J Turton, S Lockley, A Webb, G McGahey.