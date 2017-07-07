RUGBY BOROUGH: Three new signings ahead of opening pre-season encounter

Milton Keynes side Clean Slate first visitors to Kilsby Lane

The new Rugby Borough Football Club have announced three significant signings ahead of their first friendly this weekend.

Jamie Tank, 24, whose previous clubs include Walsall, Wolves, Leamington, Rugby Town and Rushden & Diamonds joins the Kilsby Lane senior set up.

Along with Joe Henderson, also 24, who has had spells at Nuneaton Town, Coventry City and Rushden & Diamonds they will provide the side with experience, whilst youth comes from 18-year-old Strachan Football Foundation graduate Alex Webb.

Manager Darran Tank said: “Youth has an important role to play at the club and we have used the link with the Strachan Football Foundation to sign Alex.”

Webb graduated from the Foundation after being part of the successful Rugby Town Juniors Youth team, which won the Southern Premier League and reached the league cup final.

Tank added: “Alex is the future of the club. He has been tremendous in training and has an appetite to succeed. I will always look to give young players the opportunity to develop at this club.”

# Borough’s first friendly is this Saturday (July 8) at Kilsby Lane against Clean Slate FC from Milton Keynes.

The game kicks off at 2pm, all support welcome and admission is free.

Borough have also published their pre-season fixture list with the season proper starting on Saturday, August 19 in the Everards Leicestershire Senior League.

The other games in the schedule are:

July 12 (home) v RC Warwick FC

July 15 (home) v Daventry Town

July 22 (away) v Long Buckby

July 29 (away) v Woodford Utd FC

August 5 (away) v Easington Sp