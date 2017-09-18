RUGBY TOWN: 93rd-minute victory over league leaders Coleshill

Josh Ruff free-kick takes deserved points after dominant performance

Rugby Town beat league leaders Coleshill Town 1-0 at Butlin Road on Saturday with a stoppage-time goal from Josh Ruff, watched by a 220-strong crowd. The visitors lost two players to red cards just before.

Scorer Josh Ruff is mobbed by his team mates

Valley’s fourth win of the campaign lifts them up to ninth place in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Tomorrow evening (Tuesday) they are at home again, this time in League Cup action against Coventry Sphinx, with a 7.45pm kick-off.