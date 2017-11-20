RUGBY TOWN: After 5-3 win on Saturday, Valley host struggling Shawbury United in the league on Tuesday evening

Thrilling win against Haughmond with Kolodynski hat-trick and two for Wiggins-Thomas

Rugby Town notched up their first league win since the end of September, beating Haughmond 5-3 away from home on Saturday. Their hosts were 2-0 up within ten minutes, but David Kolodynski’s goals in the 31st, 43rd and 50th minute, combined with strikes from Ruben Wiggins-Thomas in the 36th and 53rd were enough for the very welcome three points. Haughmond added their final score from the penalty spot with 15 minutes to go.

Ruben Wiggins-Thomas

Rugby are now 13th in the MFL Premier Division and Haughmond 17th.

Tuesday evening’s (November 21) visitors to Butlin Road are bottom-of-the-table Shawbury United. Kick-off is 7.45pm.