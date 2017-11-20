RUGBY TOWN: After 5-3 win on Saturday, Valley host struggling Shawbury United in the league on Tuesday evening

Thrilling win against Haughmond with Kolodynski hat-trick and two for Wiggins-Thomas
Rugby Town notched up their first league win since the end of September, beating Haughmond 5-3 away from home on Saturday. Their hosts were 2-0 up within ten minutes, but David Kolodynski’s goals in the 31st, 43rd and 50th minute, combined with strikes from Ruben Wiggins-Thomas in the 36th and 53rd were enough for the very welcome three points. Haughmond added their final score from the penalty spot with 15 minutes to go.
Rugby are now 13th in the MFL Premier Division and Haughmond 17th.
Tuesday evening’s (November 21) visitors to Butlin Road are bottom-of-the-table Shawbury United. Kick-off is 7.45pm.
