RUGBY TOWN: Agonising defeat in 94th minute of FA Cup tie

Valley beaten 3-2 by higher league Romulus

Rugby suffered heartbreak in the stoppage time of their FA Cup Preliminary Round tie against Romulus at Butlin Road on Saturday.

Congratulations for David Kolodynski, who scored the first goal in Saturday's FA Cup tie

They had twice led the Northern Premier League First Division South side, with goals from David Kolodynski (his fourth of the season) and Liam Holt in the 17th and 74th minutes.

But twice the visitors had levelled, in the 59th and 83rd, before scoring the winner in the fourth-minute of time added on.

It meant a disappointing day for Dave Stringer’s Midland League Premier Division side, who had been the better team for large parts of the game, watched by a 200-strong crowd.

Tomorrow evening (Tuesday) Valley are back in league action at Heanor Town. Their hosts have won two and lost one of their three games so far, to sit a couple of places above Rugby who have a win and a draw.