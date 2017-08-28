RUGBY TOWN: Bad Bank Holiday weekend with two single-goal defeats

Valley beaten 1-0 by Haughmond and South Normanton

It wasn’t the Bank Holiday weekend Rugby Town fans were hoping for as the team lost both their league games 1-0.

Josh Thornton heads clear in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Butlin Road

At Butlin Road on Saturday, Haughmond scored just before half time.

And at South Normanton Athletic this afternoon (Monday) the hosts scored in the second half. Defender Kyle Rowley had to step in between the sticks after goalkeeper Niall Cooper was unable to continue after the break through injury.

Rugby are now 14th of the 22 teams in the Midland Football League Premier Division, with four points from five games. Their weekend’s opponents fill the two places below them.

Dave Stringer’s side now have two home games to get things back on track, on Saturday (September 2) against Stourport Swifts (currently in nith place) and Coventry Sphinx (in fifth spot) next Tuesday (5th).