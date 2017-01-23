RUGBY TOWN: Beaten 2-1 by second-placed Spalding

No reward for all their effort in good performance
Struggling Rugby Town put in a good performance against second-placed Spalding United at Butlin Road on Saturday.
It was 0-0 at half time and after the visitors were reduced to ten men, David Kolodynski put Valley ahead. But the lead was short-lived as Spalding levelled on the hour and scored the winner five minutes later, taking the points 2-1.
This Saturday’s away game is a crucial one in Rugby’s relegation battle as they face Northwich Victoria, who have dropped to bottom of NPL Division One South on 13 points, after a 10-point deduction. Just one place and three points ahead of them, Rugby need something from the game.
