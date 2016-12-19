RUGBY TOWN: Beaten by Lincoln United in the 92nd minute

Stoppage time goal adds to Valley’s woes

Rugby Town were agonisingly beaten by a goal in injury time, which denied them a share of the points.

The visitors had gone ahead in the 38th minute, but new signing Levi Rowley equalised in the 64th.

It looked as if Town had done enough for the draw, when mid-table Lincoln’s last gasp winner was adjudged to have crossed the line.

Rugby are still bottom of the NPL South division, two points adrift of Loughborough Dynamo.

Town’s next game is at home to 13th-placed Bedworth United at Butlin Road on Boxing Day.