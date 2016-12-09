RUGBY TOWN: Chance for quick double over Leek

Second league clash within 18 days

Rugby Town will be looking to complete a quickfire double over Leek this weekend, with the two sides set to meet for a second Evostik NPL South Division clash within just 18 days.

Player manager Gary Moran in Town's 3-2 defeat by Sheffield

Valley came out on top at Butlin Road last month against the Staffordshire club thanks to a solitary goal by David Kolodynski - which ended the opposition’s fine run of form at the time, although Rugby’s narrow defeat last weekend at the hands of another in-form side Sheffield ended their own three match unbeaten stretch.

This latest reverse means Town travel to tenth placed Leek still two points adrift of their nearest rivals Loughborough Dynamo at the very foot of the table, with Carlton a further point ahead of that after the Nottingham-based club further added to their tally with a draw at Stamford last Saturday.

Following on from the Leek game, Rugby then face a run of four games against sides currently sitting in the bottom half of the table, and manager Gary Moran will be hoping that this provides the opportunity to start a push up the division.

Lincoln (15th) visit Butlin Road a week on Saturday, ahead of a busy Christmas and New Year schedule which sees a Boxing Day home game against Bedworth (13th) and subsequent away fixtures at Stamford (17th) and relegation rivals Carlton.

Danny Campbell playing for Rugby at Butlin Road last Saturday

Rugby were without the unavailable Aaron Moses-Garvey and Joe Halsall for Tuesday evening’s Birmingham Senior Cup home defeat against a Wolverhampton Wanderers development side, with Valley unable to replicate their famous 1989 success against the same opposition in this competition.

Moran also relegated himself and player-coach Scott Hadland to the bench for the 3-0 loss, but all four starting absentees are likely to be back in the line-up this weekend, although Aiden Print’s ankle continues to see him sit out.

# Rugby’s opponents in the next round of the league cup competition are now confirmed following AFC Rushden and Diamonds’ victory over Corby on Tuesday evening. Corby’s defeat means one-time Town boss Gary Mills is still looking for a first win at his new club after seven games in charge at Steel Park.

The second round tie between Rugby and Rushden is scheduled to take place at Butlin Road on Tuesday, January 10.

# The club coach to Leek on Saturday will leave Butlin Road at 11am. For latest information on this, contact Tony Mann on 07970 691366.