RUGBY TOWN: Coventry Sphinx visit for Tuesday evening game at Butlin Road

Liam Holt in last weekend's game with Haughmond PICTURE BY MARTIN PULLEY
Squad includes several former Valley players

Rugby Town host Coventry Sphinx this evening (Tuesday 5th) at Butlin Road, in another Midland Football League Premier Division fixture.

Their visitors have made a better start to their season, with just one reverse in their opening five games – including two wins over the Bank Holiday period against Loughborough University (1-0) and Sporting Bromsgrove (2-0) respectively.

Sphinx’s squad includes a number of players who have featured for Town over recent years – including Aaron Stringfellow, Chris Sterling, Jamie Towers and keeper Scott Dutton.