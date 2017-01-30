RUGBY TOWN: Crucial game postponed

Waterlogged pitch at Northwich Victoria

Rugby Town will have to wait a little longer for their crucial bottom-of-the-table tie at Northwich Victoria.

The NPL Division One South game was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch at the Cheshire club’s ground.

An new date has yet to be arranged.

This weekend Valley travel to Market Drayton Town who are 17th in the table, just four places above them.