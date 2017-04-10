RUGBY TOWN: Defeat by bottom club with just three games to go

Relegation battle intensifies as Valley fail to build on midweek victory

With just three games to play, it’s going to be a very tense couple of weeks at Butlin Road. On Saturday, Rugby Town went down 1-0 to bottom club Loughborough Dynamo at Butlin Road, who scored in the 20th minute.

Tevin Shakespeare on the wing on Saturday

And their other relegation rivals, Northwich Victoria (who Rugby had beaten 3-1 on Wednesday) won 2-1 at Sheffield.

Rugby are still third from bottom of NPL Division One South on 29 points, with Northwich Victoria below them on 26 and Loughborough Dynamo still bottom on 25.

On Saturday Gresley, who are just two places above Rugby, are the visitors to Butlin Road, while Easter Monday’s opponents are 11th-placed Bedworth United, away. The season concludes with a home game against Kidsgrove Athletic, currently 10th, on April 22.