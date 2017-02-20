RUGBY TOWN: Disappointment as Steels win with single late goal

Relegation battle getting tougher with just 11 games to go

Rugby Town were beaten by a late goal at Butlin Road on Saturday, going down 1-0 to tenth-placed Stocksbridge Park Steels.

It leaves Valley still second from bottom in NPL Division One South, on 20 points from 31 games. Northwich Victoria are below them on 18 from 29 games and Loughborough Dynamo just ahead of Rugby on 22 points, having also played 31 games.

Rugby’s next chance of points comes at 15th-placed Belper Town this weekend, with league leaders Shaw Lane back at Butlin Road on March 4.