RUGBY TOWN: Extra-time goals put Valley through in FA Vase

Victory 2-0 over UCL Division Oneside Harrowby United sees former champions into second round of competition
PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY
Two goals in extra time were enough to put Rugby Town through in their FA Vase first round game against lower league Harrowby United.
The UCL Division One visitors and MFL Premier Division Rugby were level and scoreless after 90 minutes.
Ruben Wiggins-Thomas had missed a penalty in the 70th minute, but Fabian Smith made sure of his strike in the 105th and fellow sub Tevin Shakespeare made it 2-0 six minutes later.
Rugby have another cup tie at Butlin Road on Tuesday evening (October 24) when Coventry Copsewood are their league cup, second round opponents. The game kicks off at 7.45pm.
