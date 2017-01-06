RUGBY TOWN: Familiar faces visit with Stringer’s Chasetown

Two home games this week to get season back on track

Having missed out on the chance to wipe out the gap between themselves and Carlton - the nearest team to them in the Evostik NPL South Division table, Rugby Town face up to a number of familiar faces this weekend when Chasetown visit Butlin Road.

Levi Rowley shoots against Carlton on Monday

For the second time this season, Carlton’s Danny Gordon grabbed the only goal of a game between the two sides and opened up a six-point gap between the Nottingham club and 21st placed Valley in the process.

Chasetown will also be looking for a double over Rugby too on Saturday, with their manager Dave Stringer looking in addition for a fourth straight win over the club he left in the summer of 2015.

Stringer’s current squad includes Valley old boys Mitchell Piggon, Seb Lake-Gaskin, Sam Belcher and Matt Curley in its ranks and they will be looking for a good start to the year to help move them up from their current 11th position towards a play-off place which they narrowly missed out on last time round.

Rugby have another home fixture next Tuesday (10th) evening when AFC Rushden & Diamonds visit for a League Cup second round tie, ahead of two further away league games at Basford on Saturday 14th and a further encounter with Rushden on Tuesday 17th.

Chris Sterling bursts through against Carlton

The second Rushden match-up is the first of a number of new/rearranged fixtures, with the league administrators juggling with the schedule to minimise midweek travel for its members, whilst also filling up any existing blank weekends in the rota.

Town’s leading scorer David Kolodynski did not start either of Rugby’s two New Year defeats as he continues to struggle with his hamstring injury.

However, he did feature from the bench on Monday where he teamed up alongside the recently signed Levi Rowley.

Despite his team’s precarious position and form, the new striker has impressed with his displays in a Valley shirt, scoring twice and picking up three Star Man awards in his five appearances to-date.

# Saturday’s fixture gives supporters a final opportunity to donate tinned food and other non-perishables to the Hope4 Christmas appeal for Rugby’s homeless.