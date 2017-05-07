RUGBY TOWN: Goalkeepers prove number one in end of season awards

Connor and Bodycote catch the main awards

Rugby Town FC’s annual awards ceremony took place at the Butlin Road hospitality suite last Friday, and despite what proved to be a disappointing year for the club in its diamond anniversary campaign, there was a still good turnout from Valley’s supporters for the night.

Youth Team goalkeeper Ashley Bodycote made a clean sweep in his category

It was to be an evening dominated by the goalkeepers, with regular first team stopper Louis Connor scooping three of the main awards and his youth team counterpart Ashley Bodycote pulling off a clean sweep in his category.

Connor was named players’, fans’ and Vice Presidents’ player of the year whilst also sharing a new award from the supporters’ club with Mason Rowley, with Bodycote – who made three appearances for the first team last season – securing the nominations of both the youth team players and supporters as well as departing manager Dan Gibson, who himself picked up the Roy Miller Memorial Shield for his invaluable contributions to the side over many years.

Valley boss Gary Moran’s trophy went to striker Chris Sterling, with David Kolodynski racking up the most goals and appearances to earn the Golden Boot and the Bob Giles Memorial Shield.

Levi Rowley secured the Media Star Man award based on man of the match nominations published in each week’s Rugby Advertiser, after he, Connor and Mason Rowley all received a total of six – with Levi getting the nod after his tally came from fewer appearances.

Chris Sterling was manager Gary Moran's Player of the Year

The Call-a-Car and Carl Barnes trophies for dedication and commitment went to Mick Bird and Aiden Print respectively. Bird is retiring from his role as first team kit man after a number of years’ service, whilst 19-year-old Print made 23 starts in his first season at the club.

Diesel Binding picked up the Young Supporter of the Year award, and there were the usual thanks for the contributions of the many key volunteers – including Jean and Digby Berry for running the car boot sales, Tom Crinigan for organising the Goalden Goal sponsorship scheme, Veronica Wilkins for her matchday hospitality and Tony Mann for co-ordinating away game travel.

MC for the evening Club Director Mike Yeats reflected on the disappointing outcome of the season which saw the club relegated out of Step Four of the non-league football pyramid, before ending on an optimistic note in hoping for a successful 2017/18 campaign and an immediate return to it.

Full list of award winners:

Chairman Brian Melvin presenting the Media Star Man award to Levi Rowley

Players’ Player of the Year: Louis Connor

Manager’s Player of the Year: Chris Sterling

Kit Dand Memorial Trophy for Supporters’ Player of the Year: Louis Connor

Vice President’s Player of the Year: Louis Connor

Golden Boot: David Kolodynski

Call-a-Car Award for Commitment: Mick Bird

Bob Giles Memorial Shield for Most Appearances: David Kolodynski

Carl Barnes Memorial Shield: Aiden Print

Media Star Man Award: Levi Rowley

Supporters’ Club Player of the Year: Mason Rowley & Louis Connor (joint)

Youth Team Players’ Player of the Year: Ashley Bodycote

Youth Team Manager’s Player of the Year: Ashley Bodycote

Youth Team Supporters’ Player of the Year: Ashley Bodycote

Roy Miller Memorial Shield: Dan Gibson

Young Supporter of the Year: Diesel Binding

Rugby Advertiser 2016/17 Man of the Match nominations:

6 – Levi Rowley, Louis Connor, Mason Rowley, 4 – David Kolodynski, 3 – Aaron Moses-Garvey, 2 – Trey Brathwaite, Anthony Charles, Elliot Palmer, Aiden Print, Chris Sterling, Callum Westwood, 1 – Sam Belcher, Guy Clark, Emmitt Delfouneso, Andy Gooding, Scott Hadland, Andrew Hall, Dan Jezeph, Edji Mbunga, Gary Moran, Leigh Phillips, Kyle Rowley, Ryan Quinn, Aaron Stringfellow, Mitchell Thomson.