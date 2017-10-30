RUGBY TOWN: Heaviest defeat of season by high-flying Bromsgrove

Valley go down 4-0 against second-placed side

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Josh Ruff drives out of defence

Second-in-the table Bromsgrove Sporting inflicted Rugby Town’s heaviest defeat of the season in front of a nearly 1,000-strong crowd on Saturday.

The hosts overcame Rugby with relative ease, leading 2-0 at half time and completing the rout in the 50th and 92nd minutes.

Despite their excellent unbeaten run from the beginning of September until a couple of weeks ago, Rugby are now 13th in the Midland Football League Premier Division table with 18 points from 13 games.

Tomorrow evening (Tuesday 31st) they travel to AFC Wulfrunians in the first round of the Birmingham Senior Cup. It was Wulfs who ended Rugby’s nine-game unbeaten run 2-1 in the league on October 14, so they will be looking to turn the tables this time.

Fabian Smith nicks the ball

Craig Kelly wins a header

Chadd Birch rounds his marker

Aiden Print challenges the keeper