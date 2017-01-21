RUGBY TOWN: Hope4 thank supporters for collection

Valley fans donate more than 500 items

Rugby Town supporters handed over more than five hundred items of tinned food and other non-perishables to local charity Hope4 recently at Butlin Road.

This is the second year that Valley volunteer Tony Mann has co-ordinated the collection around the Christmas period, and he thanked his fellow fans for their generosity: “We set ourselves the ambitious target of doubling last year’s efforts and we pretty much achieved it, so well done to all who contributed and also to those who helped with the organisation of this.”

Newbold-based Hope4 supports the homeless and badly-homed of Rugby, and its Chaplain Ian Gentles was on-hand to receive the collection before Town’s home game against Chasetown.

He too expressed his gratitude for the supporters’ efforts over the previous few weeks.