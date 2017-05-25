RUGBY TOWN: Kolodynski signs new contract and Miller is new assistant manager

Stringer brings in former club captain and coach

Rugby Town’s all-time top goalscorer David Kolodynski has signed a new contract to keep him at Butlin Road for the 2017-18 season.

Ross Miller playing for Rugby Town back in 2011 (Picture by Martin Pulley)

Despite the club facing relegation to Step 5 of the non-league pyramid, Kolodynski has committed to the project under returning manager Dave Stringer to bounce straight back.

Kolodynski perhaps enjoyed his best time at the club under Stringer in his first spell scoring 80 league goals in just 94 appearances from 2012-2014.

And Stringer’s assistant manager has been announced this week as former Valley player Ross Miller.

Stringer has moved quickly to bring in his former club captain and coach.

Miller, 33, made 29 appearances as a player for Rugby from 2011-12, scoring one goal. The former defender left the club in October 2012 to join Halesowen but then re-joined Rugby as a coach in Stringer’s backroom staff before leaving the club just before the 2013/14 season.

He has had previous playing spells with Tipton, Chasetown and Spalding.

Kolodynski finished as the top scorer for the fifth successive season for Rugby with 17 goals last term, taking his total tally to 195 goals in 361 games for the club.

Already the Valley’s all-time top scorer, Kolodynski is now just 29 appearances away from Rugby’s all-time most appearances holder Danny Conway and will hope to break through that barrier in the 2017/18 season.

Kolodynski returned to his hometown club in May 2015 after a short spell with Kettering Town where he won a Southern League Division One Central Championship medal after joining in November 2014.

After a clinical second spell with Valley which saw 94 goals in just over two full seasons from October 2012, he moved to division rivals Kettering in November 2014 where he went on to win the league title.

‘Kolo’ made his name in the 2008/9 season in the Southern League Premier as he finished as the league’s top scorer with 26 league goals, after progressing through the youth ranks at Town making his debut as a substitute towards the end of the 2005/06 season.

Scoring on his full debut in a 2-0 win over Wealdstone, Kolodynski staked his claims for a first team place in January 2007 with a run of three goals in three games and ended the 2006/7 with six league goals and made an impact mainly from the bench again in the 07/08 season.

After a sustained chance in the first team at the start of the 08/09 season, the return of Tony Dobson as manager saw David return to goalscoring form.

Kolo netted his first hat-trick for the club away to Merthyr in November 2008 and then repeated the feat against Clevedon Town in the next game - a landmark achievement.

He struggled with injury during a torrid 09/10 season but still managed nine leagues goals before joining Cambridge City in June 2010 which preceeded spells with Hinckley United and Leamington before returning to Rugby in October 2012 from Bedworth United after over two seasons away from Butlin Road.

Kolodynski netted 35 goals in the 2012/3 season on his return and became the club’s record Southern League goalscorer in October 2013 before breaking more records in the 2013/4 season tipping over the 100 league goal mark and becoming the club’s all-time senior record scorer after with a 39-goal season.