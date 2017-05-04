RUGBY TOWN: Manager Moran resigns

Board of Directors seeking replacement to restore club to Step 4 of non-league pyramid

Gary Moran has resigned as Rugby Town manager, after a season which has seen the club relegated into the Midland League after 34 years in the higher echelons of non-league football.

A statement on the club’s website says he tendered his resignation from the role last night, which was accepted by the club’s Board of Directors.

Moran, 34, became player/manager in September last year when the team were already struggling at the bottom of NPL Division One South, but was unable to lift them to safety.

Valley Director Neil Melvin commented: “Last season was clearly a very difficult and ultimately desperately disappointing one for everyone involved with the club.

“The Board would like to place on record our thanks to Gary for taking the reigns at a particurly tricky juncture back in September and seeing the job through.

“We will now be seeking a suitable successor with the primary objective of restoring Step 4 football to Butlin Road at the earliest opportunity.”