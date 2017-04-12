RUGBY TOWN: New Youth Team manager appointed

Current and prospective players invited to event on Tuesday

There will be a new face in charge of Rugby Town’s Youth Team next season, after the club announced the appointment of Josh Hearne-Wilkins to the role previously held by Dan Gibson.

Gibson leaves after six seasons involved with the side, and Town Director Mike Yeats acknowledged his contribution whilst also welcoming the new man to Butlin Road.

He said: “The Board would like to thank Dan for all the time and effort he has put in over many years. He took over the manager’s role in particularly difficult circumstances following the tragic death of Roy Miller, and we really appreciate the job he has done both with the youth team and also further contributions to the first team – where he stepped in to take charge of one game between managers last season.”

Hearne-Wilkins, 28, comes to the club after a previous youth team management position at Stratford – who play in the same youth division as Rugby – and also a coaching role at RC Warwick youth, having seen his own playing career ended prematurely through a knee injury after spells at Histon and Cambridge United.

Yeats continued: “Josh’s appointment gives us the perfect opportunity to re-emphasise how important the youth team set-up is to the club. It can provide a great stepping stone into a high standard of senior football, and the likes of Justin Marsden and the club’s leading all-time scorer David Kolodynski really show what is possible.

“Josh was the outstanding candidate for the vacant role and we are really looking forward to working with him over the coming months ahead of the new season.”

Town currently play in the Midland Youth Floodlit League – Premier Division South and are also granted entry into the country’s premier youth football knockout competition – the F.A.Youth Cup.

The club are hosting an event at its Butlin Road stadium clubhouse on Tuesday 18th April at 7.30pm. to enable current and prospective players to meet the new manager and hear about his plans for the forthcoming campaign.

All interested players (and parents) are welcome to attend the meeting. To be eligible to play in the 2017/18 team, players must be under 18 and over 15 years of age on August 31st 2017.

For further details please contact Josh Hearne-Wilkins on 07896 756686 or at joshuahearnewilkins@icloud.com