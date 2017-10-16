RUGBY TOWN: Nine-match unbeaten run comes to an end

Rugby Town beaten 2-1 by AFC Wulfrunians

Rugby Town’s fantastic unbeaten run which stretched back to the beginning of September was ended on Saturday. AFC Wulfrunians won 2-1 at Butlin Road, as Valley couldn’t quite manage to make it ten games in a row without defeat.

Sean Castleton rises above the defence

The visitors went ahead after half an hour, but Ruben Wiggins-Thomas levelled from the penalty spot on 38 minutes. The winning goal came 20 minutes from time as Rugby squandered chances in front of goal which would have earned them a deserved point.

AFC Wulfrunians are now seventh in the Midland Football League Premier Division, with Rugby tenth. The sides will meet again, away, on Tuesday, October 31 in the first round of the Birmingham Senior Cup.

This Saturday (October 21) Valley host Harrowby United in the first round of the FA Vase.