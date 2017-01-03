RUGBY TOWN: Not a happy new year

Defeats at Stamford and Carlton

It’s not been a good start to the new year for Rugby Town, who were keen to build on their Boxing Day success against Bedworth.

Chris Sterling at Stamford on Friday Pictures by Martin Pulley

Instead they went down to two narrow defeats. On Friday evening they almost held Stamford to a draw, but conceded an 84th minute goal and the points, to lose 3-2. Rugby’s two came from Levi Rowley and an own goal early, both in the second half.

On Monday at Carlton Town - who are just one place above Valley in the NPL South Division - only a single goal in the 38th minute from a freekick was the difference between the sides.

It leaves Rugby still just one place off the bottom of the table, but level on 15 points with basement side Loughborough Dynamo.