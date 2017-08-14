RUGBY TOWN: Opening league win at Sporting Khalsa

Victory in first Midland Football League encounter

Rugby Town opened their Midland Football League account with a 2-1 win at Sporting Khalsa on Saturday.

Rugby's Star Man Ruben Wiggin-Thomas against Sporting Khalsa

Two first-half goals, from James Dance after seven minutes and Star Man Ruben Wiggins-Thomas in the 29th were enough to secure the club’s first Premier Division points.

Khalsa replied not long before half time, but couldn’t find an equaliser, and weren’t helped by being reduced to ten men with 17 minutes to go for a two-footed tackle.

Rugby are at home tomorrow evening (Tuesday 15th) to Long Eaton United for their second league game ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup Preliminary Round tie, also at Butlin Road, against Romulus.