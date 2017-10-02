RUGBY TOWN PICTURES: Impressive unbeaten September ends with 3-0 win at Boldmere St Michaels

Seven wins and a draw in fantastic month for Valley

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Rugby's Star Man Ruben Wiggins-Thomas scored twice

Rugby Town beat Boldmere St Michaels 3-0 on Saturday to conclude an impressive unbeaten run throughout September.

Ruben Wiggins-Thomas put Rugby ahead after ten minutes and David Kolodynski doubled the lead less than 15 minutes later as the visitors controlled the game and were rarely troubled. Star Man Wiggins-Thomas rounded off Valley’s sixth consecutive victory in the 90th minute. It lifts Rugby to sixth in the Midland Football League Premier Division, on 17 points from ten games. Leaders Coleshill Town are 11 points ahead on 28 from 11.

Rugby are at home to seventh-placed Coventry United on Saturday (October 7) kicking off at 3pm at Butlin Road.

David Kolodynski scored Valley's second goal in their 3-0 win

New signing Lee Miveld

Josh Ruff dives in

Craig Kelly made a welcome return from injury