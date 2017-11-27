RUGBY TOWN: Points shared with old rivals Lye

Valley and Lye Town draw 0-0 in frustrating game at Butlin Road

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Josh Thornton in Saturday's 0-0 draw

Despite plenty of chances, including a missed penalty, Rugby Town were unable to find a breakthrough against Lye Town, in their first meeting since 1983.

After two wins last week, hopes were high of Valley maintaining the momentum and improving on their tenth place in the Midland Football League Premier Divison, but have in fact slipped to 11th. Lye are 15th.

Rugby don’t have a game on Saturday, but return to action next Tuesday (Decemeber 5) when Walsall are the visitors for a Birmingham Senior Cup second round tie.