RUGBY TOWN: Relegated after defeat on Saturday

Loughborough win and stay safe as Rugby and Northwich Victoria finish bottom two

Rugby Town are facing relegation from the Northern Premier League after finishing in the bottom two of Division One South.

Robbie Parsons in Saturday's 3-1 defeat

In their final game on Saturday, Rugby needed a better result than drop-zone rivals Loughborough Dynamo. But as it happened Rugby’s 3-1 defeat at home to Kidsgrove was academic, as Dynamo (who were one point ahead going into the final weekend) won 4-1 against Market Drayton.

Valley were looking hopeful when they led 1-0 at half time, thanks to a 12th-minute goal from Star Man Levi Rowley.

But Kidsgrove came back to level just after the break and then scored in the 79th and 80th minute to end any chance of a lifeline for Rugby.