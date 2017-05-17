RUGBY TOWN: Stringer returns to Butlin Road for second spell in charge

Club announce replacement following Moran’s resignation

Following the resignation of manager Gary Moran last week, Rugby Town have turned to a familiar face for his replacement with Dave Stringer returning to the Valley helm two years on from his last spell in the role.

Stringer had a four year stint in the Butlin Road hot seat before the two parties split by mutual consent at the end of the 2014/15 campaign.

The one-time Valley midfielder has spent the last two seasons in charge of NPL Division One South Chasetown, but he returns to Town to take on the task of restoring the club to step four of the non-league football pyramid following Rugby’s recent relegation from the same division.

Stringer originally joined Town as assistant to Martin Sockett in 2010, ahead of taking over the reins for the following season.

In his four years as manager, Valley twice finished Southern League Division One Central runners-up before subsequently missing out on promotion in the play-offs both times, whilst also recording two other sixth-place finishes.