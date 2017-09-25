RUGBY TOWN: Through in FA VAse with 4-1 win over Smethwick

Valley into first round proper of competition they won in 1983
Rugby Town beat Smethwick 4-1 on Saturday in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase.
Weakened by injuries and with players out of position, manager Dave Stringer’s men managed to lead 2-1 at half time, but then took control in the game in the second half to run out easy winners.
Josh Ruff scored first from one of his trademark free-kicks from the edge of the area. A long run from James Dance set up David Kolodynski for the next but the hosts replied with a header from a free-kick for 2-1 at the break.
Sean Castleton’s long ball found Aiden Print to make it 3-1 and Ruben Wiggins-Thomas made it 4-1 from a Trey Brathwaite assist to see Valley into the first round proper.
Town’s next game is on Saturday (30th) away in the league at Boldmere St Michaels.
