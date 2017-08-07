RUGBY TOWN: Through to next round of FA Cup

Victory over Coventry United despite playing most of game with ten men

Rugby Town beat Coventry United 2-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday in their first ever appearance in the Extra-Preliminary Round.

Rugby Town run out for their first game in this season's new strip

Two goals from David Kolodynski in the 13th and 61st minutes were enough to see Valley progress to the next round of the competition, with their hosts adding a late consolation in their first game at the Butts Park Arena watched by a crowd of 315.

The Butlin Road side achieved the win despite playing more than 70 minutes with ten men, after Josh Thornton was red carded on his debut after a dangerous tackle.

Rugby’s next game is their first in the Midland Football League Premier Division when they travel to Sporting Khalsa on Saturday (12th).