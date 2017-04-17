RUGBY TOWN: Trip to Bedworth this afternoon (Easter Monday)

Still third from bottom with two games to play

Rugby Town travel to Bedworth United this afternoon for another vital game in their relegation fight, which looks like going right to the wire.

David Kolodynski's strike was deemed offside

On Saturday Valley lost by a single goal yet again, going down 2-1 to Gresley at Butlin Road. They couldn’t make up for conceding two goals in the opening seven minutes and although Rugby’s Star Man Levi Rowley pulled one back with a penalty on 26 minutes, the visitors - who also missed a 40th minute penalty - secured the win.

Rugby are still third from bottom on 29 points, ahead of Loughborough Dynamo on 28 and Northwich Victoria on 26.

Loughborough won 5-1 at Northwich Victoria on Wednesday evening.

Northwich face Witton today, before visiting play-off certainties Spalding next weekend with Dynamo travelling to Gresley this afternoon ahead of their campaign finale at home to 16th placed Market Drayton.

Tevin Shakespeare battling in the box

Rugby’s final game is at home to Kidsgrove Athletic next weekend.

Ryan Quinn in midfield

Chris Sterling out-jumps the defence