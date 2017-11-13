RUGBY TOWN: Tuesday night replay in FA Vase

Four goals in last 20 minutes in exciting second-half on Saturday

Rugby Town host Wolverhampton Sporting Community in a replay at Butlin Road on Tuesday evening (November 14) after the sides couldn’t be separated in Saturday’s FA Vase second round tie.

Scorer Josh Thornton

After an uneventful first half, the tie came to life in the last 20 minutes, with Wolves going ahead in the 72nd and Josh Thornton heading in his first goal to level for Rugby just a couple of minutes later.

Trey Brathwaite then gave Rugby the lead, only for the hosts to equalise with just four minutes of normal time remaining. Despite playing extra time, the score remained 2-2.

The replay kicks off at 7.45pm.