RUGBY TOWN: Unbeaten start to new league campaign

Tuesday evening 1-1 draw with Long Eaton in first home game

Valley followed up on their opening day league victory with a home draw on Tuesday evening against Long Eaton United.

Ruben Wiggins-Thomas in Tuesday's draw PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

The visitors scored just after the break, but it took less than five minutes for David Kolodynski to cancel it out with his third goal of the season.

Although Rugby created chances to secure the win, they had to settle for a share of the points and an unbeaten first week in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Saturday sees NPL South Division Romulus return to Butlin Road, not too long after their visit for a pre-season friendly which ended 1-1. This time it is for the preliminary round of the FA Cup.