RUGBY TOWN: Under 11s share trophy with Sphinx

Pictures by Brain Dainty from last weekend’s games at Kilsby Lane

U11s: Trophy Event Final: Rugby Town Boys 1 Coventry Sphinx 1: The final took place in glorious conditions. Rugby started brightly, pressing Sphinx into mistakes but also had to be strong at the back when the visitors counter attacked.

The Under 8s Colts and Alvis

Rugby’s hard work and determination paid off with Luke scoring when it looked like the keeper had secured the ball. Sphinx pressed for an equaliser but Rugby had other ideas, chasing a second. Sphinx did finally get their equaliser with precise shot.

In the second half Sphinx created the better chances but Rugby stuck to their task, working hard to keep them at bay. Late in the game Sphinx had a penalty to win the trophy but Marcus, in Rugby’s goal, had other ideas as he pushed the resulting penalty away.

The final finished 1-1 and as a result both teams shared the trophy. Credit to both clubs who played some fantastic football. Well done to all of Rugby Town’s squad who all played their part: Marcus, Herbie, Tremaine, Cory, Arjen, Dawson, Josh, Ethan, Luke, Charlie, Matteo, Emanuele, Jasper and Joseph.

The Under 8s Tigers playing Coventry Copsewood

Under 15s Juniors against Dudley Town

Under 10s action between Pumas and Coventry Jaguar Youth